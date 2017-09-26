Valve considered adding women in 'Team Fortress 2' and a 'DOTA 2' cartoon

A promotional image for Valve's "Team Fortress 2." Steam

For those familiar with the first-person shooter video game "Team Fortress 2," they know that all of the playable characters from Valve Corporation's game are male. However, the recent release of an artist's previous work shows that the video game company at least considered the idea of adding women to the title's roster.

Spending almost a decade working at Valve Corporation as an artist, Drew Wolf recently renovated his personal website and showed several designs for female characters for "Team Fortress 2." Aside from this he also showcased an idea for a "Dota 2" cartoon.

According to the artist, the different ranges of drawings showing the different classes in "Team Fortress 2" was part of an internal project with the goal of bringing female characters to the roster of the game.

"With the exception of their class function, it was important that each design presented an entirely new character. I wanted these characters to live on their own and add dimension to the current roster of in-game characters. The goal of the project was to dive deep into possibilities and facilitate creative discussion," he further wrote on his website.

While it's apparent that nothing came out of the female character designs or the "Dota 2" cartoon, fans will be able to appreciate that the possibility of this happening is still high.

"Team Fortress 2" was received positively by fans and critics. Many video game experts commended the cartoon-styled illustration, light-hearted gameplay and its focus on the distinct personalities for the different classes. They also praised the game's level design, balance and teamwork variety in different maps.

The game has received several awards for its multiplayer gameplay and graphical style as well as Game of The Year commendations from several publications.

"Team Fortress" was released in 2007 for the Microsoft Windows PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, OS X and Linux.