US Episcopal Church head appeals for Hurricane Harvey relief effort

The Rev Michael Curry, the presiding Bishop and Primate of the US Episcopal Church has appealed for support for the relief efforts currently underway in Houston, Texas following the unprecedented destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey.

'We are indeed all the children of God. And if we are all God's children, then we are all brothers and sisters,' wrote Curry yesterday.

A worker helps a woman from rescue boat in Houston, Texas as part of the relief effort in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Reuters

'In our recent days, we have watched and witnessed the devastation in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Our brothers and sisters in Texas and Louisiana need our help.'

Episcopal Relief and Development, an international agency that partners with the Anglican Communion and other churches in the wake of disasters, has asked supporters 'not to send food, clothing or other items because affected dioceses have limited or no capacity to receive, store or distribute goods. It is more efficient and better for the local economy to make a donation'.

Opportunities to alleviate the crisis include donating to their Hurricane Harvey Response Fund, or registering to be a volunteer in the future. The agency is working to provide 'emergency support' in the wake of the hurricane that began on Friday, that 'includes pastoral care, gift cards and funding for temporary housing'. Thousands have been made homeless and several killed following the severe flooding that has left parts of Texas submerged underwater.

Curry added: 'As our fellow Episcopalians minister to those in need they need our help not just now or in the short term, but for the long haul. Our support of Episcopal Relief & Development is a tangible, practical, effective and reliable way to do that. Keep in your prayers for the people in Texas and Louisiana whose lives have been forever changed by Hurricane Harvey.

'Together we are the human family of God and our efforts in times like these truly help bring God's love and ours to our sisters and brothers in great need.'

More information about supporting Episcipal Relief and Development's efforts can be found here.