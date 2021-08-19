US commission 'gravely concerned' for Afghanistan's religious minorities

Jennifer Lee

A member of the Taliban on the streets of Kabul.(Photo: BBC News)

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) says it is "gravely concerned" for Christians and other religious minorities in Afghanistan "who have faced persecution at the hands of the Taliban in the past."

The commission's Chair, Nadine Maenza, said, "The imposition of the Taliban's harsh and strict interpretation of Islam in the areas that they have taken over violates the freedom of religion or belief of Afghans who do not share these beliefs."

She commented further to Catholic TV network EWTN that although the Taliban is trying to sell itself as moderate, when it comes to women's and other human rights, "that has not, of course, been their history."

She also expressed concern that there had already been an increase in violence towards religious minorities in Afghanistan even before the Taliban takeover in recent days.

In April, concerns over religious freedom violations caused USCIRF to recommend that the US State Department designate the Taliban "an entity of particular concern".

In comments to World magazine, Maenza called the Taliban takeover, "the worst possible development for religious minorities."

"While most from these communities left Afghanistan in recent years, those that remain, and women in particular, are now in imminent danger," she added.

Most Read

  1. afghanistan

    Calls for prayer for Afghanistan as Christians warn of 'dangerous time'

  2. taliban

    Christians at risk of death in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

  3. cross

    Pastor's son killed as he tried to stop church being demolished

  4. taliban

    Concerns for welfare of nuns and priests stranded in Afghanistan

  5. afghanistan

    Afghanistan: World Evangelical Alliance warns of 'dire prospects' for Christians and other minorities

  6. afghanistan

    UK must 'open safe and legal routes for those fearing persecution' in Afghanistan - Christian Aid

  7. haiti

    We cannot abandon Haiti Church after earthquake, says ACN

More News

  1. shagufta-masih

    How blasphemy laws are choking religious freedom and why the West should care

  2. sustainability

    Can Bible-based Jews and Christians reclaim the vegan revolution?

  3. bible

    Is the Church of England's church-planting vision realistic?

  4. lgbt

    The scandalous misuse of public funds on Stonewall

  5. ryan-schiavo

    'Things are getting very bad,' says American street preacher arrested in the UK

  6. transgender

    The Scottish government is determined to advance trans ideology - and it's our children who will suffer