University's 'behavioural agreement form' asks comedians not to tell offensive jokes about religion or sexuality

(Photo: Twitter/Konstantin Kisin) Konstantin Kisin turned down the gig over the contract

A British university has reportedly told comedians to refrain from telling jokes that might be offensive.

Konstantin Kisin says he was sent the 'behavioural agreement form', posted to his Twitter page, ahead of a January comedy gig at a University of London student club.

The form states that the comedy night 'aims to provide a safe space for everyone to come together to share and listen to comedy'.

It continues: 'This contract has been written to ensure an environment where joy, love, and acceptance are reciprocated by all.

'By signing this contract, you are agreeing to our no tolerance policy with regards to racism, sexism, classism, ageism, ableism, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia or anti-religion or anti-atheism.'

It adds that all topics featuring in the stand-up comedy routine must be discussed in a way that is 'respectful and kind' and 'non-abusive'.

Posting a snapshot of the contract to Twitter, Kisin said that the title of it 'nearly made me puke'.

He told PJ Media that as he could not agree to the terms of the contract, he would be turning the charity gig down.

He said: 'Comedy isn't about being 'kind' and 'respectful' and the only people who get to decide what comedians talk about on stage are... comedians.

'Comedy is supposed to push boundaries and challenge people and comedians should be free to mock religion, atheism and a whole load of other things.'