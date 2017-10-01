'Underworld' TV series news: Len Wiseman teams up with Sony Television

The tale of Selene, the vampires, the Lycans and her daughter Eve continues in Blood Wars Facebook/Underworldmovies

Len Wiseman and Sketch Films, his production company, are teaming up with Sony Television for the TV adaptation of the famous vampire flick, "Underworld."

The fifth movie, "Underworld: Blood Wars," still did not have a specific ending. This hinted the fans of the title that another movie is still going to happen. However, the franchise turns to the small screen without any confirmation of the sixth installment.

Wiseman told Deadline that the TV version of the story of Selene will be moving a few steps away from the movie version. Ironically, this departure from the source material meant a darker and more foreboding atmosphere for the vampires, werewolves and even the humans.

"We are coming at it from a different perspective. It's more like, 'What would 'Underworld' be like today?'" The underworld creator explained in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. Revisiting the world of Lycans and vampires will be one of the primary intent of the TV adaptation, with individual character storylines as the baseline. The storytelling will be episodic for the TV series, leaning more on the horror side of the title and less on the action.

Since Wiseman has been expressing openly these changes for the TV adaptation, he told Deadline that he is looking for a premium channel for a host or even a popular digital space that would fit in with the changes. The vampire TV series is part of the deal with Century Fox when Wiseman accepted the role of executive producer for Marvel's "The Gifted."

The "Underworld" movies started back in 2003, with Kate Beckinsale playing the role of the vampire Selene. Her coven was, apparently, hiding a deep and dark secret from her. Selene had to battle her elders and leave her coven to side with a human who was part werewolf and part vampire.

The first two films were directed by Wiseman. He served as the producer for the installments that followed. Wiseman is also the co-creator and director of another hit TV show, "Lucifer."