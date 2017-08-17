'Undertale' release date news: Highly acclaimed RPG now available for PS4, PS Vita

A logo of "Undertale" which displays its eight-bit inspired format Toby Fox

The highly acclaimed role-playing game "Undertale" was released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on Aug. 15. Players who haven't experienced the title on PC will now be able to make use of their consoles to finally play what critics consider to be one of the best RPGs.

"Undertale" will be offered as a cross-buy, which means that if anyone buys it for the PS4, they will automatically have the PS Vita version. Given the retro-style format of the game, playing "Undertale on the PS Vita just might prove to be a nostalgic experience for those who grew up playing similar games on the Nintendo Gameboy Color or Advance.

If players are hesitant to acquire the game on the PS4 due to resolution concerns, this shouldn't matter. The port to PS4 has been executed well, and IGN even stated that there are no problems with the PS4 version in terms of gameplay and visuals.

"Undertale" offers players a 4:3 aspect ratio option, and has a built-in dynamic border that allows the in-game camera to intuitively switch aspect ratio in the different puzzles or dialogue encounters.

The game has been raved about since its release on the PC in 2015. The game has been touted as masterful in its storytelling and its RPG elements. The game's outcome relies on the players' choices, and even the smallest details of actions can lead to multiple different outcomes. This makes for a game with very high replay value. Additionally, the music is an appropriate score for the old school theme of the game.

The combat system of the game strays away from the turn-based mechanics seen in most RPGs and instead offers multiple variations of dodge mini-games. The patterns of these mini-games differ depending on what type of monster a player encounters, with the occasional action options that may occur within a fight.

"Undertale" is out now for the PS4 and PS Vita with a price tag of $14.99.