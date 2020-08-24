Uncovered medieval sacristy yields clues about Westminster Abbey's past

A sacristy uncovered by archaeologists in the grounds of Westminster Abbey is offering up clues about the landmark's medieval past.

Archaeologists are at work in the grounds of the abbey to find out more about its medieval footprint before a new visitor centre is built.

The newly discovered sacristy dates back to the 13th century and was found under the North Green, according to the Guardian.

The sacristy is where vestments, chalices and other items used in mass would have been kept.

The original Westminster Abbey was built in the 11th century by Edward the Confessor. It was rebuilt by Henry III in the Gothic style during the 1250s, at which time the sacristy was added.

Some of the significant finds in the dig so far include medieval wall plaster showing red, white and black flowers.

Human remains uncovered at the site are believed to belong to the monks who once lived and worshipped at the abbey.

A 13th century stoup discovered in the foundations of the sacristy "was probably used by monks in Edward the Confessor's church to wash their hands as they entered".

Previous digs on the North Green have uncovered several different phases of construction and a number of different buildings.

A row of houses appears in antiquarian illustrations, with at least one of them believed to have been built on the foundations of the sacristy.