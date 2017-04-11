'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' updates: Spin-off game could last for 10 hours
Naughty Dog's upcoming standalone story downloadable content (DLC) for "Uncharted," called "The Lost Legacy," might be at least 10 hours long.
In an interview with International Business Times, Naughty Dog director of communications Arne Meyer revealed some details about the upcoming DLC, including its length.
According to Meyer, they just cannot come up with a short single-player story expansion when they began conceptualizing for a standalone spin-off game for the action-adventure shooter game.
"There's no way we could, sort of, constrict and restrain ourselves, and that's exactly what was happening here," Meyer stated. "When we were doing story pitches, we were coming up with a game that would be over ten hours long and so we suddenly realised everything we said was true and we couldn't keep it short."
While Meyer did not mention the final length of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" during the interview, the statement from the game studio's director of communications hints that the story of the upcoming standalone spin-off may take quite a while to complete.
The "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" DLC was announced at the PlayStation Experience back in December 2016 as the first standalone adventure game in the critically acclaimed "Uncharted" series.
The spin-off game will feature the return of the beloved character Chloe Frazer, who must work with the popular mercenary named Nadine Ross from the previously released "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" to be able to retract and rescue a renowned ancient Indian artifact from the hands of an evil businessman.
"Together, they'll venture deep into the mountains of India in search of the legendary artifact. Along the way, they'll learn to work together to unearth the mystery of the artifact, fight their way through fierce opposition, and prevent the region from falling into chaos," the game's description reads.
The "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" DLC is expected to be released for PlayStation 4 before the end of 2017.
