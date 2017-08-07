'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' promises to be a great game, even without Nathan Drake
The release of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is slowly, but surely coming to fruition. After game developer Naughty Dog released the gameplay demo at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), which happened last July, fans could not get enough of the steady stream of videos and teasers in anticipation of the widely popular game that jump-started the treasure-seeking adventure genre.
Prior to the latest installment in the "Uncharted" series, previous protagonist Nathan Drake's chapter was nipped in the bud, offering fans closure and reprieve. However, the series still goes on, having fans of the first four video games play new, but familiar characters. Chloe Frazer, former love interest of Drake, will be the new protagonist moving forward in the series, along with Nadine Ross, private military contractor (PMC) leader from "Uncharted 4." This is a very interesting evolution of the new installment, considering that "The Lost Legacy" was originally meant to be a downloadable expansion to "Uncharted 4."
Naughty Dog is known for their exceptional ability to create an environment that, by itself, already tells a story — and they have pushed the envelope in terms of graphics and detail for the upcoming game. Given the footage released by Naughty Dog, the backdrop of the game is astoundingly rich that Time described it as "borderline distracting." The new protagonists seek the "Golden Tusk of Ganesh" within the predominantly green and lush Indian jungles.
The gameplay offers mostly the same elements from its predecessors, with sneak killing, a fluid shooting combat system, and tons of puzzle solving reminiscent of "Indiana Jones" — the movie franchise the series got inspiration from. The game has been described as "wide-linear," meaning that it is not open-world. This might not matter to fans, especially since Naughty Dog is popular for focusing a big chunk of their efforts on emphasizing storyline and graphics for a true interactive narrative experience.
The "Uncharted" series has spawned an army of loyal fans, and now that August has arrived; fans do not have to wait too long. "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be released on Aug. 22 and is available for pre-order right now.
