'Uncharted' movie release date, plot news: 'Indiana Jones'-type film will be a Nathan Drake origin story

"Spider-Man" star Tom Holland will work on the movie adaptation of the "Uncharted" video game next. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Upcoming adventure film "Uncharted," which is based on the video game series of the same name, will feature the origin story of Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and will have the thrills of the "Indiana Jones" franchise, according to director Shawn Levy.

During a recent interview with Nerdist, the "Uncharted" director said he had a meeting with Holland who explained that if they do an origin story of Drake, it would be something that people have never seen before in the video games; except for a snippet when Drake met Victor "Sully" Sullivan in the past.

"Here's maybe an opportunity to do a treasure-hunting action movie with attitude, with a protagonist and chapter of the protagonist's life that you can't get for free, at home, by just playing the game," Levy further expressed.

The "Stranger Things" director said that he wants to adapt the spirit and tone of the franchise and apply it to a chapter of Drake's life that has never been seen before.

"Hopefully, if we can get that right, what you're doing is: you're doing right by 'Uncharted,' and you're also giving an 'Indiana Jones'-type franchise to an audience that didn't grow up on 'Indiana Jones,'" Levy stressed.

The anticipated "Uncharted" movie would most likely draw comparisons with the "Indiana Jones" franchise since both properties deal with adventurers going on quests in far-flung areas around the world. The upcoming film would also introduce Drake to moviegoers who are not familiar with the video game series.

With no finished script yet for "Uncharted," there is currently no word on when the movie will go into production nor is there a set release date.

In the meantime, the latest video game "Uncharted: Lost Legacy," featuring the protagonists Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross, will be officially launched for PlayStation 4 on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in North America and the following day for all other territories.