'Uncharted' movie plot details: Tom Holland-starrer could be the next 'Indiana Jones'

Actor Tom Holland at the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

With fans eagerly waiting for the film adaptation of "Uncharted," director Shawn Levy has shared some in-depth details about it, including Nathan Drake's (Tom Holland) origin story and his aspirations for the film.

In an interview with Nerdist, Levy said he and writer Joe Carnahan are trying to give the adaptation an "Indiana Jones" feeling for the audiences who did not experience growing up watching the action-adventure franchise. He then detailed what struck him about the game series.

"For me, it was the fact that the game is awesome — the spirit of the game, with its action set pieces, its imaginative settings, and above all the kind of rogue swagger of Nathan," Levy, 49, explained. "Those are things that I think make for a great movie."

However, the as-yet-untitled "Uncharted" is not a direct adaptation of Naughty Dog's third-person shooter video game. Instead, it would feature a younger version of Nathan and his first encounter with the professional rogue, Victor "Sully" Sullivan.

"[Holland] called it a 'treasure hunting film with attitude' that adds context you wouldn't get from simply playing the game," Levy continued. "It's a Drake chapter that hasn't been told."

The film adaptation of "Uncharted" would also take a much deeper dive into each character, including Nathan's love interests, Elena Fisher and Chloe Frazer. It will also embrace the video games' overall tone, visuals, spirit and attitude.

While waiting, game enthusiasts can check out the upcoming standalone expansion called "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy." The game follows Chloe's (voiced by Claudia Black) adventures as she looks for the Tusk of Ganesh in the mountains of India amidst a civil war. She is joined by a mercenary named Nadine Ross (voiced by Laura Bailey).

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is scheduled for release in North America on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Meanwhile, the "Uncharted" film has no release date yet.