'Uncharted 4' multiplayer gets 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' update featuring skins, a new character, and a new mode

"Uncharted 4" received an update featuring content from "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy." Facebook/ naughtydog

The highly anticipated installment of the "Uncharted" action-adventure video game series, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," will be arriving to PlayStation 4 next week. Ahead of its release, "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" is getting an update that would add a new playable character, new skins from the upcoming game, and a new cooperative mode called "Survival Arena."

The update will be rolled out to "Uncharted" fans on Aug. 22 and will introduce new skins for popular franchise characters Chloe and Nadine. The new character models and outfits will be the ones directly taken from the upcoming "Lost Legacy" game.

Additionally, "Uncharted 4" will be adding a new playable character, "Lost Legacy's" antagonist Asav. The villainous character will be playable in both the Survival and Multiplayer modes.

Furthermore, the update includes a new take on the cooperative Survival mode. Dubbed "Survival Arena," the new mode will add over 100 new waves of enemies that would include different enemy types, brand new wave modifiers, and new siege zones.

This new cooperative challenge mode offers players thousands of potential combinations in terms of the waves that they will be encountering. This can certainly give the mode a good amount of playability for a player and up to two of his or her friends.

The update will be available for owners of "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End." For those who will be purchasing the new "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" game, all the multiplayer content for "Uncharted 4" will also be included. This way all the players of either games will be able to connect with each other and play together.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is a standalone game in the popular "Uncharted" series where players will get to play the character of Chloe. It will be launched on Aug. 22 for the PS4.