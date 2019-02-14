Ultrasound to be broadcast live in New York's Times Square in protest of late-term abortions

Pixabay/Skitterphoto

Pro-lifers will be broadcasting live images from the ultrasound of a pregnancy in its third trimester in New York City's Times Square.

Focus on the Family will broadcast the ultrasound live on May 4 in protest against New York's new abortion regulations making it easier for women to access an abortion up to the point of birth in some pregnancies.

The ultrasound will be shown live on the big screens across the New York City landmark using 4-D technology.

Focus on the Family president Jim Daly told CBN News: 'We'll have great speakers. We're going to have music, but we're also going to do a live ultrasound of a third-trimester baby.

'And with the 4-D technology that we have, it looks like a picture of a 1-year-old. There is no way a person is going to be able to say, "That is not a child." It is a child and we want everybody to see it.'

Pro-lifers were angered when the Reproductive Health Act was signed by New York governor Andrew Cuomo last month, with some even calling for the politician, a Catholic, to be excommunicated.

The outcry grew when a failed bill sought to introduce similar measures in Virginia just days later. The measures, which would have allowed abortion in some pregnancies even while the mother was dilating, were defended by Virginia governor Ralph Northam, who was then accused of supporting infanticide.

Daly told CBN that pro-abortion politicians have gone too far.

'I think what's happened in New York and Virginia has prompted a response,' he said.

'These politicians that have overreached, in our opinion, when it comes to reshaping the abortion debate.'

Northam faced calls for his resignation after telling WTOP FM radio station that if the mother of a severely deformed baby was in labour, the infant would be delivered and 'kept comfortable' but then the mother and doctor could have a discussion about what they wanted to do.

'The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,' he said.

Daly was angry about Northam's comments.

'Once a baby is born, if it's not viable outside the womb or if it's severely handicapped, they're going to let the baby sit on a table and then the mother and physician decide whether or not to let that baby live – that's not the country we live in. And that's not the law of the land, actually,' he said.