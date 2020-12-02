UK is facing 'catastrophic' poverty crisis - bishop

Staff writer

Pastor Mick Fleming broke down as he spoke of hungry children ripping open bags of food.(Photo: BBC News)

The Bishop of Burnley, Philip North, has called for altruism in the months ahead to help the poorest people get through the financial storm triggered by Covid-19.

His comments came in response to a moving BBC News report on priests distributing food to poor people in the Burnley area. 

Church on the Street pastor Mick Fleming broke down as he told the BBC that children were "ripping the bags open to get at the food".

The segment also showed Father Alex Frost, vicar of St Matthew's Burnley, sobbing because of the poverty he had encountered, which included a family with no carpet, sofa, gas or electricity.  

Bishop North said it was "sad" that it had taken priests weeping on national TV to "reveal the catastrophic crisis of poverty that our nation faces".

However, he said the programme had prompted an outpouring of generosity.

"The wave of generosity it has unleashed shows a national desire to act," he said.

"We will need much more altruism like this in the months ahead." 

Most Read

  1. gender

    Trans teen removed from parents' custody after they refused consent to transition

  2. starbucks

    Starbucks denies firing Christian employee over refusal to wear Pride T-shirt

  3. church

    Police apologise for 'distress' caused to pastor threatened with prosecution over legal church broadcast

  4. rev-alex-clare-young

    Evangelical Christian reported to police for hate crime over Living in Love and Faith comments

  5. gay

    Sexuality, safeguarding and the language of God

  6. living-in-love-and-faith

    Should evangelicals engage with Living in Love and Faith?

  7. transgender

    High Court ruling on puberty blockers for under-16s will 'protect vulnerable children'

More News

  1. 4front-theatre

    Re-imagining theatre during a Covid Christmas

  2. jumper

    Are you sure that your Christmas jumper wasn't made with forced labour?

  3. rev-alex-clare-young

    Evangelical minister reported to police for hate crime over Living in Love and Faith comments

  4. the-crown

    Is The Crown the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth?

  5. ann-marie

    The power of a shoebox at Christmas

  6. gay

    Sexuality, safeguarding and the language of God