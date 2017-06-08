UK heads to the polls: Archbishop of Canterbury urges people to vote 'with hope, generosity and commitment to common good'

x

Voting is under way in the UK general election with polling stations open across Britain.

About 46.9 million people are registered to vote – an increase from 46.4 million at the 2015 election.

Reuters

The Archbishop of Canterbury joined other religious groups and leaders in urging people to vote with 'hope, generosity and commitment to the common good'.

If you can, make sure you vote tomorrow. Let’s do so with hope, generosity and commitment to the common good. #GE2017 — Justin Welby ن (@JustinWelby) June 7, 2017

Final predictions point to a Conservative victory with the first results expected shortly before midnight.

For all the latest results and religious reaction follow Christian Today's live blog through the night from 9.30pm with Harry Farley and Andy Walton.

Advertisement

For a majority in the House of Commons one party must reach 326 seats.

Reuters

Armed police will guard many polling stations after the election campaign was stopped twice due to terrorist attacks – one in Westminster and one in Manchester.

The latest ComRes survey placed Theresa May's party 10 points ahead of Labour.

When a 'PM squeeze' is applied, reallocating 'don't know' voters on the basis of the Prime Ministerial preference, the Conservative lead rises to 12 per cent (46 per cent compared to Labour's 34 per cent).

Voters have until 10pm tonight to cast their ballots with some constituencies expected to declare within the hour.

At the last election in 2015 Houghton and Sunderland South was the first seat to declare, at 10:48pm.