UK rates poorly for family-friendly policies

Unicef has ranked the UK among the worst countries in Europe for policies designed to support new families.

The UK ranked 29th out of 31 European countries evaluated by the UN charity for the length of paid maternity and paternity leave offered, and childcare services for young children between birth and six years of age.

Unicef said family-friendly policies "strengthen the bond between parents and their children, which is critical for the development of families and socially cohesive societies".

It is calling for at least six months of paid leave for parents and for universal access to quality affordable childcare from birth up to the first grade of school.

Mothers in Estonia enjoy the longest paid maternity leave at 85 weeks, followed by Hungary (72 weeks) and Bulgaria (61 weeks).

By contrast, new mothers in the UK are entitled to only six weeks of maternity leave paid at 90% of their average weekly earnings, followed by 33 weeks at £148.68 per week or 90% of their average weekly earnings - whichever is lower - and then a further 13 weeks unpaid.

UK fathers are entitled to two weeks of paternity leave at £148.68 per week, but government figures suggest most do not take up the offer due to financial restraints.

The United States is the only country included in the analysis that does not offer any paid leave policy for new mothers or fathers.

"Working parents and caregivers still face major challenges balancing work and their caregiving responsibilities," said Liam Sollis, head of policy and advocacy for Unicef UK, told The Financial Times.