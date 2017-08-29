UFC Superstar Ronda Rousey marries longtime boyfriend Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey (R) of U.S celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 1, 2015. Reuters/Ricardo Moraes

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Superstar Ronda Rousey just made headlines again. Since her stunning defeat against Amanda Nunes, not much has been heard from the UFC star, but this time, Rousey is all over the news because of her marriage with fellow mixed martial arts fighter, Travis Browne.

Rousey and Browne tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony held in Hawaii last Saturday, Aug. 26, according to Entertainment Tonight. Several pictures of the newlyweds were shared on each other's Instagram accounts, both looking radiant and happy with their lives.

"What an amazing day!!," said Browne in one picture he posted last Tuesday. "She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half!" Rousey also posted a picture of them atop a cliff while smiling at each other with the caption, "Happiest day of my life."

It was only last April when Rousey revealed to TMZ that she is indeed engaged to boyfriend Browne. She also detailed his proposal during her interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." She said: "We were in New Zealand and it was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall."

Congrats to Ronda and Travis. Incredible wedding. Blessed and thankful to have been there for it. #browsey2017 #TheReason #SavLife #Hawaii #rondarousey A post shared by Michael Mardones (@layziethesavage) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

"Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out the ring and I'm already like, 'Uh huh' before he even says anything. It's like, 'Okay, we're in New Zealand, we're under a waterfall, will you marry me?'" she said.

Rousey wore a stunning figure-fitting gown designed by Galia Lahav while Browne sported a simple yet elegant outfit with a vine of tropical green leaves draped on his shoulders. The wedding was comprised of the couple's closest friends and families, and was done exactly how Rousey wants it — "kinda like a backyard, Mexican Corona party—but, like, in Hawaii."

The wedding was also coincidentally on the same day as the Mayweather-McGregor fight, hence UFC President Dana White wasn't able to attend, he revealed to "The Rich Eisen Show." Rousey and White have been good friends since 2013, when Rousey first entered the UFC ring on February 2013.