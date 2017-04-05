Tyra Banks removes age limit on 'America's Next Top Model'
Tyra Banks has just announced that "America's Next Top Model" will no longer have an age restriction, paving the road for older models to compete in the show.
She made the announcement via a video message, which she posted on Twitter and Instagram, wherein she encouraged people to audition for the show. Fans of "America's Next Top Model" have taken this positively, saying that this is one way of celebrating diversity.
In the past, the show set an age limit at 27, and now, they will do away with it. However, the show will continue to observe the minimum age limit of 18. She also set the following requirement for those who want to enter the competition: "I don't care how old you are, honey, you just need to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel."
This move is also logical, given how different designers from well-known brands such as H&M, Dolce and Gabbana, and Yves Saint Laurent are now allowing models of all ages, shapes, and sizes to walk on their runways.
The show has integrated several changes since it started in 2003. Among these were the acceptance of plus-sized and transgender models. There were also special cycles wherein shorter women, men, and British women were included as candidates.
Banks, who, along with Ken Mok, is the executive producer of "America's Next Top Model," will also be returning as the show's host. Rita Ora served this role during the show's first season on VH1.
"After giving it a lot of thought, I realised that remaining behind the camera wasn't enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA," she said on her return as the show's host. The supermodel will also be the new host of "America's Got Talent."
No announcement has been made on when cycle 24 will premiere.
