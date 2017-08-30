'Twin Peaks: The Return' spoilers: Showdown between Cooper and Mr. C

Cooper will get even with Mr. C at the finale of "Twin Peaks: The Return" on Sept. 3. Facebook/TwinPeaksOnShowtime

Fans of "Twin Peaks: The Return" get ready. The cult classic that began in 1990 appears to be coming to an end.

Audiences have become accustomed to creator David Lynch's long and winding storytelling since season 1 aired in 1990. But things have progressed fast in "Part 16" of the revival and sets the tone for the back-to-back finale on Sunday, Sept. 3, beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

For one, Agent Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) has awakened from his coma after sticking a fork in a socket. And yes, good ol' Dale is back after taking on Dougie's persona. When he exclaimed, "I am the FBI," viewers couldn't help but cheer.

And it appears that he is aware of everything that happened when he was Dougie. This was fleshed out when he knelt down with Janey-E (Naomi Watts) and Sonny Jim (Pierce Gagnon). This bit gave the family that was never his a heartfelt goodbye and a promise that the good version of him will stay with them for good, Indie Wire noted.

Even with these developments, perhaps there's no better plot progression than Diane's (Laura Dern) confession: Diane was not really Diane. She detailed the extent of Mr. C's true evil, Birth Death Movies wrote, but did this matter to Gordon Cole (Lynch)? Not one bit.

Now, what in the world happened to Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn)? In the scene with rock icon Eddie Vedder, she and Charlie (Clark Middleton) entered The RoadHouse where Vedder was playing. He was singing a song and the lyrics were hard to misinterpret.

It gave a cryptic and hard-to-miss clue that "Twin Peaks" is ending for good with no cliffhangers. He sang, "I am who I am, who I was I'll never be again, running out of sand." This gave a clue that Audrey's time is running out, the same as everyone else.

Her dreamy scene ended in a mysterious white room. Is she being held hostage by Mr. C? Or is it all a dream? There are no assurances as to who is holding her or why, but it seems fairly certain her arc seems to be coming to a close in the finale.

It's also likely that, when Mr. C called Richard (Eamon Farren) his son, that it wasn't a figure of speech. He likely got Mrs. Horne pregnant and, in the end, sacrificed Richard in his place to get around his terms of service for his Black Lodge benefactors, according to the New York Times.

A much-anticipated battle between Cooper and Mr. C is imminent. Cooper also seems to have a plan for his other future confrontations. With two full hours ahead, anything can happen. And given that Lynch and co-creator Mark Frost have complete creative freedom over "Twin Peaks: The Return" lots of shock and awe are likely in the works.