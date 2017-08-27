'Twin Peaks' season 3 spoilers: Jeffries makes a comeback; Log Lady gets curtain call

In "Twin Peaks: The Return", Agent Dale Cooper is still stuck at the Black Lodge, where he has been for 25 years. Showtime

While the revival of the iconic TV series "Twin Peaks" has managed to get several of the original show's actors back on set, a fan favorite is about to take the curtain call while another is making a comeback — of sorts.

While FBI agent Albert Rosenfield (Miguel Ferrer) and the Log Lady, Margaret Lanterman (Catherine Coulson), were both played by their original actors for "Twin Peaks: The Return"; FBI agent Phillip Jeffries isn't. David Bowie, the original Jeffries in the 1990's show, cannot come back to reprise his role due to his unfortunate passing last year.

His former character returned instead in episode 15 to confront Dale Cooper's (Kyle MacLachlan) evil doppelgänger looking rather strangely. Jeffries was blowing steam, resembling "a large teapot," as he spoke to the doppelgänger. The voice was recorded by Nathan Frizzell, matching Bowie's tone and accent almost perfectly.

Episode 15 was when fans had to bid goodbye to Coulson. The Log Lady informed Hawk (Michael Horse) via a phone call that she is dying. She assured them, however, by saying that "You know about death – that it's just a change, not an end."

Hawk was joined by Bobby (Dana Ashbrook), Andy (Harry Goaz), Lucy (Kimmy Robertson), and Sheriff Truman (Robert Forster) in saying goodbye to the Log Lady.

Things are not going well for Audrey (Sherilyn Fenn), however, as she is still contemplating about going to Roadhouse. Fans learned that Richard (Eamon Farren) is indeed her son, who is now in league with Evil Coop. The question now arises if the doppelgänger might be the real Agent Dale Cooper all along.

"Twin Peaks: The Return" is the third season and a revival of the original "Twin Peaks" series, which ran from 1990 to 1991. The series prequel, "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" was a 1992 feature film directed by David Lynch.

"Twin Peaks: The Return" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Showtime.