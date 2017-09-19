'Twilight' Stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart vie over best haircut?

"Twilight" stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Facebook/Twilight

"Twilight" star Robert Pattinson sported his new hairstyle at the Deauville American Film Festival in France earlier this month. The actor turned heads when he walked the red carpet, with some outlets reporting that he is vying for the best buzz cut with his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart.

At the event, the actor received a special achievement award by Oscar-nominated star Berenice Bejo. The screening of his new film, "Good Time," also took place. Many fans were quick to notice the resemblance between Pattinson's new hairdo with Stewart, who had shaved her head in March.

Rumor has it that the 31-year-old hunk now shares the same look with his former girlfriend. At the time, Stewart explained about her drastic change. She said during her appearance in Today's show that she needed to cut off her hair for her mechanical engineer role, which includes working on an oil rig, in "Underwater."

The actress went on to explain, "For me, the hair was practical, I'm not going to be able to have touch ups when I put the helmet on, I must shave my head." Nevertheless, it is not the first time Pattinson has shaved off his tresses. So while both have donned similar hairdo, there is no proof that the actor would want to vie with his ex for the best buzz cut.

Meanwhile, the reports claim that Pattinson and fiancée FKA Twigs have called off their engagement. An insider of Life & Style revealed that the singer was very intimidated by her beau and Stewart's permanent bond, although the two already separated ways years ago.

The source went on to divulge that Pattinson really thought about marrying his girlfriend Twigs, but things reportedly have changed. The snitch added: "He's trying to get a certain level of stardom. And that's keeping him in LA or on a location more than ever," adding that the hunk allegedly feels he can learn a lot from Stewart. Nonetheless, nothing has been confirmed yet so readers should take the rumors with a grain of salt.