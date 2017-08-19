'Twilight' star Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcome daughter

Actors Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder speak on stage during We Day California in Inglewood, California, April 7, 2016. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

It's a baby girl for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder.

E! News online confirmed last week that the couple welcomed their daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, on July 25. True to their word, the Hollywood couple took a break from the outside world when their baby arrived.

Reed told Fit Pregnancy earlier that they were planning to go on a one-month quiet period after her delivery, explaining, "Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate."

She said the technology purge is important for them because they want their focus to be on their daughter, especially her first 30 days instead of sending pictures and updates to other family members.

The two sparked dating rumors when they were photographed spending an afternoon at a Farmer's Market in Los Angeles in 2014. Nine months after, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child with an Instagram post by Somerhalder on May 4.

"This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian," he captioned.

The couple also kept the element of surprise as they did not know if they would welcome a baby boy or baby girl until they finally gave birth.

It's hard to say whether Reed and Somerhalder want more kids in the future, but for now, they will have their hands full in raising baby Bodhi.