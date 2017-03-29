'True Detective' season 3 renewal possible with Nic Pizzolatto-David Milch collaboration

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The future looks bright for "True Detective" fans, based on the latest developments regarding Nic Pizzolatto's crime anthology drama.

Entertainment Weekly revealed that Pizzolatto recently finished writing the first two episodes of the possible third installment of the critically acclaimed HBO crime drama. The report also mentions that the series creator will work with award-winning TV writer and producer David Milch.

However, the report also clarifies that there are no details yet regarding the extent of the collaboration between Pizzolatto and Milch, but it can be expected to see the latter help in developing the scripts for the potential season 3.

Reports also note that since the reported collaboration is still in the early stages, it would be hard to tell if Milch will serve as the showrunner for the next installment of "True Detective" if HBO orders for the renewal of the show for another season.

"True Detective" managed to get the viewers and critics' nod during its first season that was released in 2014. It won the Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2014, as well as the Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, and Specials and Individual Achievement in Drama for lead actor Matthew McConaughey at the 2014 Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards.

The cast of season 1 also included Woody Harrelson, Michael Potts, Michelle Monaghan, as well as Tory Kittles.

But while the series enjoyed a favorable response during its first season, the second installment received a lukewarm reception, despite its steady viewership ratings. The second season aired in 2015. Its cast included Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, Rachel McAdams, Kelly Reilly, as well as Vince Vaughn.

Details about the plot of the third season remain scarce, but more information about the show is expected to be revealed as soon as HBO releases an announcement regarding the renewal of "True Detective" for its third season.