'True Detective' season 3 release date, plot rumors: Premiere date to be determined; Mahershala Ali as one of the leads

Rachel McAdams as Detective Ani Bezzerides in "True Detective" season 2 Twitter/TrueDetective

There are shows that simply take a long time to film, and there are those known for taking their time in order to tell good stories. "True Detective" seems to be one of the latter. Not much has been confirmed, but it seems to be close to getting its green light, with "Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali as one of the leads.

The show has had its ups and downs. Knowing that season 1 was critically acclaimed, the show somehow had trouble maintaining quality storytelling during season 2. This might change, however, once season 3 gets the go signal from the show's network, HBO, and there is a good chance that they will. Producers have already cast Ali as one of the main characters in the anthology series.

A few weeks ago, during the Television Critics Association press tour in California, HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys confirmed the news of the Oscar winner taking center stage in the show. Bloys also revealed that there are already five scripts for "True Detective" season 3, reportedly written by "Deadwood" creator David Milch as well as the show's creator Nick Pizzolatto.

Bloys expressed that he was excited about what he had read, and while he did not want to give away much of the plot for season 3, he thought that the writing was excellent. This definitely increases the chances for "True Detective" to have a third season. However, there are a few challenges that stand in the way, and one of those is finding a director to take charge of the series.

Much like how the cast changes with every season, so do the directors. "True Detective" still has not found a director for season 3.

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey expressed that he would be up for reprising his role as Rust Cohle on the show, but only if the concept was right. "I miss Rust Cohle, man," he said, adding, "I miss watching him on Sunday nights. I miss watching 'True Detective' on Sunday nights. I was a happy man when I made that for six months."