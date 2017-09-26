'True Detective' season 3 release date, cast news: Series welcomes new actor and director in the team

A promotional photo for the HBO series, "True Detective." Facebook/TrueDetective

After a hiatus of more than two years, "True Detective" season 3 is finally happening, with new additions to the cast and crew, including Mahershala Ali as Wayne Hays. "Green Room" director Jeremy Saulnier will also be making episodes together with series creator Nic Pizzolatto for the upcoming third installment.

The first installment of the series earned rave reviews from the critics and audiences alike, as well as a long list of awards for the cast and the creative team. However, the follow-up run did not fare well. This led to uncertainty regarding a possible third season.

Fortunately, Pizzolatto already started working on ideas for season 3 of the American drama, and things took a step forward. The rest of the pieces were definitely starting to fall into place, as HBO has officially greenlit the series and added director Saulnier and Oscar-winning actor Ali in the team.

HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys said via Deadline, "Nic has written truly remarkable scripts. With his ambitious vision and Mahershala Ali and Jeremy Saulnier aboard, we are excited to embark on the next installment of 'True Detective.'"

Series creator Pizzolatto also expressed his excitement over the new cast and crew. He quipped, "I'm tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy. I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we're very excited to tell this story."

After the first season unfolded in Louisiana, and the second run was set around California, season 3 will shift the setting of the show to the Ozarks region. The synopsis reads, "The next installment of 'True Detective' tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods."

The wide span of time that will cover the season is reminiscent of the first installment's story arc, which began in 1995 and continued to 2012 — nearly two decades later. It remains unknown, however, when the events take place. Meanwhile, Ali is set to play the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas who is dispatched to investigate the crime. It is not clear which episodes Saulnier will be working on, but it was assured that he is a great addition to the team.

Currently, there is no release date given yet for "True Detective" season 2, nor is there a set date for the start of production. Fans should then wait for the official announcement.