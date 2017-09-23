'Trollhunters' season 2 adds new cast members; plot details revealed

Promotional photo for Guillermo del Toro's "DreamWorks Trollhunters." Facebook/trollhunters

Exciting things await "DreamWorks Trollhunters" fans. The popular animated fantasy series has added a whole host of new voice actors to its cast for the upcoming season two.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, it was announced that Mark Hamill ("Star Wars"), David Bradley ("Doctor Who"), and Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones") will all be lending their talents to "DreamWorks Trollhunters" season 2.

Hamill, best known for voicing the Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series," will play the unknown older brother to a member of the Trollhunters team. The character, however, has already pledged his loyalty to Gunmar (voiced by Clancy Brown), the iron-fisted leader of the Gumm-Gumms.

Bradley, on the other hand, will voice a mysterious figure known to have great magical powers. Lastly, Headey will play an extremely powerful and evil sorceress who must be stopped at all costs.

As if that were not exciting enough, the plot details for "DreamWorks Trollhunters" season 2 has also been revealed. Interestingly, the next installment will pick up with James "Jim" Lake Jr. (late Anton Yelchin) entering the Darklands by himself. With that, Tobias "Toby" Domzalski (Charlie Saxton) and Claire Nunez (Lexi Medrano) are given the chance to become Trollhunters on their own.

"The second season gives a chance for them to become Trollhunters on their own, but the two worlds are constantly linked," "DreamWorks Trollhunters" creator Guillermo del Toro said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"We find out some of the surprisingly complex politics in the world of trolls in regards to the Darklands, and the arc [of Toby and Claire] is really very beautiful in the second season. Very heroic, I would say," continued del Toro.

The second season of "DreamWorks Trollhunters" will consist of only 13 episodes. Season 2 is set to return to Netflix before the year ends.