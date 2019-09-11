Tributes pour in for pastor Jarrid Wilson after heartbreaking suicide

Christians have been paying tribute to Harvest pastor Jarrid Wilson after he tragically took his own life on Monday night.

The 30-year-old had been an outspoken advocate on suicide and co-founded an outreach ministry, Anthem of Hope, with his wife to support those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

But his support ministry was rooted in personal experience as he also spoke publicly many times about his own struggle with mental health issues.

His close friend, writer Jonathan Merritt said Wilson's "bravery" in speaking openly about his struggles had given hope to so many others.

At the same time, he expressed his profound heartache over his friend's death.

"I have cried more tears today than I knew I had in me, grieving the death of @jarridwilson, a friend who was more like family," he said in an Instagram post.

"Jarrid spoke publicly about his struggle with mental health, and his bravery gave many the hope they needed to survive the dark nights of their souls.

"Jarrid founded @anthemofhope to provide resources to those who fight similar battles. It is because of Jarrid that I found courage to share my own pain online. I know I am not the only one. Not by a long shot.

"Jarrid's love for and commitment to his wife Juli and his two young children was fierce. Our world—MY world—is now incalculably poorer without him in it.

"I will miss you, friend, and I won't forget you. Rest in the eternal peace of the God you served so faithfully."

Merritt has created a GoFundMe page to financially support Juli and their two young children, Denham and Finch.

The page has already raised over $29,000 towards the $50,000 goal.

Pastor @JarridWilson and I formed a friendship this year.



He sent me this reply last night.



It was the last words I’ll ever hear from him.



He committed suicide today.



I’m devastated. I’m broken. pic.twitter.com/Hzwop6FCNE — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 11, 2019

Tre Goins-Phillips, Faithwire editor, paid tribute on Twitter, saying, "I am so heartbroken to learn about @JarridWilson's passing. I had the great joy of working with him on a few projects. I will miss him."

Christian mental health advocate Brittney Moses tweeted: "This news is unreal. I just messaged you an hour ago and cannot believe that you're gone. Please pray for the family & community around @JarridWilson who passed away from an attempt on his life today, #SuicidePreventionDay. Thank you for everything that you've left us with."

Worship artist Jamie Grace said she had received a lot of encouragement from Wilson in her own struggles with mental health.

"As someone who battles anxiety and depression, his posts always encouraged me and I enjoyed chatting with him and his audience on Twitter. Please join me in praying for his wife and family," he said.

Harvest evangelism pastor Jason Powell said of Wilson: "Jarrid was not just a brother in the Lord but a dear and trusted friend."