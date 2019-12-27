Pastor and his two children drown in Spanish resort

Staff writer
Gabriel Diya(Photo: Facebook)

Tributes have been paid to a pastor and his two children who drowned at a resort on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve. 

Police are investigating reports that Gabriel Diya, 52, and his 16-year-old son Praise-Emmanuel Diya died while trying to rescue his sister Comfort Diya, 9, after she got into difficulty. She also died in the tragedy at the Club La Costa World, near Fuengirola. 

Gabriel Diya was a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God and lived in Charlton, south-east London.  The church said on Facebook that it was praying for the family. 

"With heavy hearts, we extend our condolences to the family, parish, friends and associates of Area Pastor Gabriel Diya who sadly passed away, along with two of his children... in a tragic incident while on a family holiday in Spain," the church said. 

"At this very difficult time, our prayers are for Pastor Gabriel Diya's family, the parishes that were under his supervision, friends, associates, members of RCCG and the general public," the post added.

Mr Diya is survived by his wife, assistant pastor Olubunmi Diya, and another daughter.

Neighbour Lara Atkins told the BBC that everyone was shocked by the deaths and that the family were "very religious, very friendly, very humble".

She said: "I still can't comprehend it, it's still shocking.

"They are so nice, that is why everybody is shocked... we are very friendly with each other."

The owners of Club La Costa World said the resort was cooperating with authorities investigating "this appalling tragedy".

"Naturally, we will continue to offer every assistance and comply fully and transparently with any requests made by them," it said. 

"At the same time, we are doing everything possible to provide care and support to bereaved family members and to all our other guests." 

The pool has since re-opened. 

Most Read

  1. Queen's Speech: Jesus Christ shows the world how to overcome differences

  2. Pastor and his two children drown in Spanish resort

  3. 'God has me right where he wants me,' says Justin Bieber as he announces new music and tour

  4. A low-key Christmas for Iraq's Christians

  5. The light of Christ is 'greater still' than the world's darkness, says Pope in Christmas Day message

  6. Climate crisis is 'everybody's problem' - Rowan Williams

  7. Christian music producers partner with Portsmouth FC on children's choir song

  8. Persecuted Christians are suffering but there's something the UK Government can do about it

  9. Most Christians misunderstand what Heaven really is, says NT Wright

More News

  1. donald-trump

    Donald Trump is compared to Jesus after impeachment

  2. lauren-daigle

    Lauren Daigle sings for inmates in maximum security prison

  3. hugh-grant

    Hugh Grant admits he was 'plain wrong' about marriage and having children

  4. mother

    Parents should encourage their kids to believe in God even if they don't, psychologist recommends

  5. hallmark

    Hallmark apologises after withdrawing same-sex couple adverts

  6. jonah

    12-year-old boy praying to be adopted says he's trusting in the Lord

  7. eddie-james

    Worship leader defends meeting Donald Trump at the White House