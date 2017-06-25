'Transformers: The Last Knight' spoilers: Major character turns bad

"Transformers: The Last Knight" is so full of twists including one that fans never thought they would ever see. The two-and-a-half-hour film centers on the corruption of Optimus Prime, the noble leader of the Autobots, as he joins the dark side.

As a quick refresher, Optimus Prime discovers in "Transformers: Age of Extinction" that "Creators" of his race existed, and were actually the ones who brought about the extinction of the dinosaurs. To search for his makers, he bid his Earthbound friends goodbye, and took off into outer space.

According to spoilers from ScreenRant, the leader of the Autobots will not be successful in his pursuit. He will never meet his Creators but his search will lead him to his home world, Cybertron. Unfortunately, he will discover it in bad shape and inhabited only by a goddess named Quintessa.

In an attempt to restore the planet into its former glory, the female deity will turn Optimus Prime evil. She will enlist him to help her in recovering the legendary staff of Merlin. Apparently, the magical artifact will be the key in crashing Cybertron into the Earth which the leader of the Autobots will discover was known as Unicron, Cybertron's ancient adversary.

The good news is, Optimus Prime will eventually snap out of Quintessa's spell. However, by that time, a lot of damage has been done and he will need the help of his fellow Transformers. He teams up with a dozen of Transformer Knights to defeat Quintessa. Their battle with the goddess is something you don't want to miss especially the part where the Knights amass and form a three-headed dragon.

Advertisement

The movie will end with Optimus Prime believing that they have destroyed Quintessa, and that the Earth was safe. However, as soon as the credits roll, a stringer sequence will appear, depicting a clocked woman wandering around a dessert located near one of the six mysterious horn-like structures that cropped up in different parts of the Earth.

Yahoo! Movies revealed that the woman was actually Quintessa in disguise. She will spoil her identity when she approaches a human soldier working on a horn. She will tell the soldier that "he" does not like such treatment. The "he" she was referring to is actually the planet-sized Transformer who is lurking underneath the Earth's surface, Unicron, and the horns are a part of him.

The stringer can only mean one thing — an upcoming sequel and, based on the storyline, the sequel may focus on Quintessa continuing her plans of destroying the Earth.

Paramount obviously is not tired of making more "Transformers" films just yet. They recently announced a movie centered around Bumblebee. It will be directed by Travis Knight and is rumored to possibly star Hailee Steinfeld.

should depend on what you do on your personal computer. For instance, heavy gamers would obviously need a chip with more cores.