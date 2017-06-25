'Transformers: The Last Knight' spoilers: Major character turns bad
"Transformers: The Last Knight" is so full of twists including one that fans never thought they would ever see. The two-and-a-half-hour film centers on the corruption of Optimus Prime, the noble leader of the Autobots, as he joins the dark side.
As a quick refresher, Optimus Prime discovers in "Transformers: Age of Extinction" that "Creators" of his race existed, and were actually the ones who brought about the extinction of the dinosaurs. To search for his makers, he bid his Earthbound friends goodbye, and took off into outer space.
According to spoilers from ScreenRant, the leader of the Autobots will not be successful in his pursuit. He will never meet his Creators but his search will lead him to his home world, Cybertron. Unfortunately, he will discover it in bad shape and inhabited only by a goddess named Quintessa.
In an attempt to restore the planet into its former glory, the female deity will turn Optimus Prime evil. She will enlist him to help her in recovering the legendary staff of Merlin. Apparently, the magical artifact will be the key in crashing Cybertron into the Earth which the leader of the Autobots will discover was known as Unicron, Cybertron's ancient adversary.
The good news is, Optimus Prime will eventually snap out of Quintessa's spell. However, by that time, a lot of damage has been done and he will need the help of his fellow Transformers. He teams up with a dozen of Transformer Knights to defeat Quintessa. Their battle with the goddess is something you don't want to miss especially the part where the Knights amass and form a three-headed dragon.
The movie will end with Optimus Prime believing that they have destroyed Quintessa, and that the Earth was safe. However, as soon as the credits roll, a stringer sequence will appear, depicting a clocked woman wandering around a dessert located near one of the six mysterious horn-like structures that cropped up in different parts of the Earth.
Yahoo! Movies revealed that the woman was actually Quintessa in disguise. She will spoil her identity when she approaches a human soldier working on a horn. She will tell the soldier that "he" does not like such treatment. The "he" she was referring to is actually the planet-sized Transformer who is lurking underneath the Earth's surface, Unicron, and the horns are a part of him.
The stringer can only mean one thing — an upcoming sequel and, based on the storyline, the sequel may focus on Quintessa continuing her plans of destroying the Earth.
Paramount obviously is not tired of making more "Transformers" films just yet. They recently announced a movie centered around Bumblebee. It will be directed by Travis Knight and is rumored to possibly star Hailee Steinfeld.
should depend on what you do on your personal computer. For instance, heavy gamers would obviously need a chip with more cores.
-
'God revealed himself, even through the valley of the shadow of death': Steven Curtis Chapman talks to Christian Today
Christian Today talks with one of the world's most well-known Christian music stars about his life, music and the story behind it all.
-
Should I care about Martin Luther's 95 Theses?
This document is the theological equivalent of Fleming's accidental discovery of penicillin.
- Sun, snow and storms: What role does weather play in the Bible?
- Sermon of the Year winner: 'God in the dark'
- Why 'The Benedict Option' is a good option for Christians
- We have them for schools and universities. Why not a league table for churches?
- Should I care about Martin Luther's 95 Theses?
- A martyr for our moment: 3 lessons from the radical Christian sacrifice of St Alban
- Cathedrals in crisis? Three ways we could support their growing ministry
- Most religious groups support gay marriage - with the exception of white evangelical Christians
- One reason your church may not be growing – and five things that might help
- Christian school warned: Don't teach Bible passages that are 'offensive' to LGBT people
- Reports say 100 Christians may be hostages in Philippines battle between army and Islamist rebels
- Oil tanker explosion kills more than 120 in Pakistan
- 34 Tower blocks have failed fire safety checks across the country
- Landslide buries mountain village in southwest China, fears for 141 people
- Trump, Putin and Erdogan behave like autocratic rulers - Germany's Schulz