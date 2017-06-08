'Transformers: The Last Knight' news: Final trailer released day before tickets go on sale

The final trailer for "Transformers: The Last Knight" has been released a day before tickets go on sale. The film will be the fifth installment of the long-running franchise about transforming alien robots.

The trailer begins with what appears to be a medieval siege with catapults and archers raining fire on the battlefield. Standard historical fare, that is until the distinct silhouettes of giant robots walk in.

A voice then narrates about secrets that, at this point, are no secret at all: Transformers were part of human history. However, the trailer reveals the extent of their involvement from medieval battles up until World War 2.

The trailer once again shows scenes from its predecessors except this time seen from a new perspective. It pretty much tells the same story — all-out war between humans and transformers, global extinction, and Optimus Prime kicking butt except this time, he appears to be fighting on the wrong side.

Interestingly, the trailer also shows ships resembling the iconic TIE fighters from "Star Wars." Is it merely a coincidence or is it an attempt to bring a more "galactic" feel to the plot?

In keeping with its ties to Arthurian legend, "Transformers: The Last Knight" moved production to Scotland, Wales, London, Ireland, Norway, and at Stonehenge in England.

Mark Wahlberg reprises his role as Cade Yeager, who once again is fighting to save the world from an apocalypse made of metal. Joining him are machine savvy girl Izabella (Isabela Moner), an English Lord (Anthony Hopkins), an Oxford professor (Laura Haddock), and, of course, Bumblebee.

Cast from previous Transformers movies, namely Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, and John Turturro also reprise their roles as Colonel William Lennox, Robert Epps, and Seymour Simmons, respectively.

Peter Cullen also returns as the voice of Optimus Prime because at this point, he and the character are basically part of each other. "Transformers: The Last Knight" is set to be released in theaters on June 21.