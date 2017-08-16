'Total War: Warhammer' Norsca DLC news: Linux and OSX versions come out Aug. 24; Vikings and trolls

The Norsca army vs. the Warriors of Chaos in "Total War: Warhammer" Twitter/totalwar

As the launch of "Total War: Warhammer II" approaches, the game's developer Sega released some new downloadable content (DLC). It looks like Linux and OSX users will not have to wait very long for the "Total War: Warhammer" Norsca DLC to come out either as it will be released a few weeks from now.

The DLC was already launched last week and it received rave reviews from players on Steam. The official Total War site laid out some information regarding the land of Norsca. A dangerous place located up north, inhabited by fierce tribes of warriors; the Norsca and the Wintertooth Vikings, all of whom have become immune to its harsh conditions from the blizzards to the tundra. The inhabitants are very devoted to their dark gods, and are determined to raid and hunt for prey and worthy enemies.

The Norsca DLC brings on two playable groups to the game, and features Legendary Lords, different units and new quests. Players can choose between the two Legendary Lords — Wulfrik the wanderer and Throgg the Troll King — along with their corresponding start positions and quest chains to lead the campaign.

There are also new "Monster Hunt" quests, where players can join in and conquer dangerous quarries and force them to battle among their ranks. Players will also be able to commandeer new units like the War Mammoths, Skinwolves, and Fimir to make enemies surrender, and build monoliths to honor the dark gods and receive blessings.

Also laid out on the official "Total War" site, there will be a big update coming to players who own both games for free shortly after the release of "Total War: Warhammer 2" on Sept. 28. This big update will eventually allow players to conquer both the Old and New Worlds, Norsca included.

Sega is throwing this DLC in for free for players who will pre-order or purchase "Total War: Warhammer 2" within the first week of its official launch.