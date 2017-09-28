'Total War: Warhammer 2' video game review: Possibly best addition to 'Total War' series

A screenshot from the video game published by Sega, "Total War: Warhammer 2." Facebook/TotalWar

With "Total War: Warhammer 2" just released on Sept. 28, the initial reviews are now in. The game's developers, Sega, have successfully added another turn based battle epic in their vast roster of "Total War" games, but how does their latest title hold up?

According to Polygon, the game features new races that players will get to experience namely, the Lizardmen, the Dark Elves, the Skaven, and the High Elves. The differences in which these races fight are very apparent, and not just for flash and amazement only. Like with the previous "Total War" games, the focal point is mainly on tactics which the game has in spades.

"Total War: Warhammer 2" provides players with many different options on how to approach the game, and the possibilities are endless, making it just the right game for those who have general-like aptitude. However, the downside of the game is its "commitment to its source material." Given that it is a game that has a rich history, and very diverse races that are worlds apart, these factors can prove to be too much for casual gamers.

Not to mention the long and extensive hours that players will have to put in per instance.

However, these attributes that the game has can easily be seen as positive by other gamers. According to IGN, the game feels like a significantly improved successor, as the game is rich with new material and a surprising campaign mode that is very detailed with an engrossing narrative. However, there is a lack of improvement with regard to the diplomacy system which did not receive a substantial optimization from the developers.

Metro expressed that in their opinion, "Total War: Warhammer 2" is the best game in the franchise so far. The thing that separates this game from the other "Total War" games is the "Great Vortex" aspect of the game, which forces players to collect specific magical resources in order for them to be able to further their interests. Every faction in the game vies for these resources, which adds more dynamic flavor.

"Total War: Warhammer 2" is now out on the Windows PC.