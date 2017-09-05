'Total War: Warhammer 2' updates: System requirements revealed — 'minimum,' 'recommended,' 'ultra'

A Slann perched atop his mobile throne, leader of the Lizardmen, a playable faction from the upcoming "Total War: Warhammer II." Steam website

Fans of both "Total War" and "Warhammer Fantasy" are sure to be getting ready for "WAAAGH!" as developer Creative Assembly and publisher SEGA release the system requirements for "Total War: Warhammer II."

For the low-end spectrum of the PC gaming community, the "minimum" system requirements should at least be a Windows 7 64-bit for the operating system, an Intel Core 2 Duo with a minimum clock speed of 3.0 Gigahertz (Ghz) for the Processor, 4 or 5 Gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM), at least 60 GB of free hard drive space, and last but not the least, a GTX 460 with 1GB of Video RAM (VRAM) for Nvidia owners or an Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Radeon HD 5770 with 1 GB of VRAM.

Gamers who do not own a dedicated graphics card need not worry as the game can also be played using Intel HD 4000 Onboard graphics at the bare minimum. This minimum, as stated by Creative Assembly, is around 25–35 frames per second (fps) on "Low" graphics preset at a 1280 x 720 resolution.

On the other side of the spectrum, for high-end PC gaming machines, the "recommended" system requirements for "Total War: Warhammer II" should be at least a Windows 7/8.1/10 all of which should be 64-bit, an Intel Core i5-4570 running at 3.2 Ghz for the processor, 8 GB of RAM, the same 60 GB of hard disk space, and the "magnum opus" of any gaming equipment — the graphics processing unit (GPU) — should be a GTX 760 for Nvidia or AMD Radeon R9 270X, both of which should at least have 2 GB of VRAM for 1080p resolution.

Having the recommended system requirements will guarantee around 45–55 fps on "High" graphics preset at a resolution of 1920x1080.

According to PC Gamer, an "ultra" system requirement has also been released which necessitates an Nvidia GTX 1070 with 8GB of VRAM for the GPU as well as an Intel Core i7-4790K for the Processor running at 4.0 Ghz, these should guarantee 60+ fps on the maxed out or "Ultra" graphics preset at a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

This is sure to compel gamers and PC enthusiasts alike to size up their computers against the upcoming game's taxing system requirements. "Total War: Warhammer II" is set for release on Sept. 28 for the PC and is also available for pre-purchase on Steam.