'Total War: Warhammer 2' news: Creative Assembly announces sequel's release
Creative Assembly officially announced the development of "Total War: Warhammer 2."
The sequel of the turn-based strategy video game was first revealed by the game developer during the EGX Rezzed, complete with a CGI trailer that offers a first look at the game's playable races that will be introduced during the game's launch.
Based on the trailer, players will be able to play using the High Elves, Lizardmen, and Dark Elves races, while a Skaven is teased toward the last seconds of the clip.
Game director Ian Roxburgh and communications manager Al Bickham talked with Eurogamer to give more details about the game.
One of the game studio's promise when they released the first "Total War: Warhammer" game in 2016 was the possibility of using the maps of both games together, but it was not mentioned during the presentation for the "Total War: Warhammer 2." But Bickham confirmed that it will still happen in the upcoming game.
"We're going to have a fully-fledged standalone campaign for Total War: Warhammer 2, featuring all of these new races, each with their own unique victory conditions," the studio's communications manager stated. "It'll be a full Total War experience, but for those who also own the first Warhammer and any DLC, we're going to be introducing the option to play a mega campaign, shortly after the release of Warhammer 2."
Roxburgh, on the other hand, explained that the "mega campaign" will allow players to enjoy a campaign that features both the Old and New World that include all the game's paid DLC and FreeLC since it will become one giant map.
Both game studio executives also confirmed that all the DLCs purchased and installed for the "Total War: Warhammer 1" can instantly plug into the upcoming "Total War: Warhammer 2."
The game studio also revealed that "Total War: Warhammer 2" will be released within the current year.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
-
Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'
Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham who said the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- Palestinian, 17, shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after stabbing attacks
- Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'
- Catholic groups call on West to step up help for Syrian refugees as 5 million forced to flee war-torn country
- Criminal asks woman, 'Where's Jesus right now?' while raping her
- Row over Gibraltar escalates as Bishop of Leeds says it shows 'major problems' of Brexit
- More than 250 killed and scores injured in catastrophic landslide in Colombia