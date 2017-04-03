'Total War: Warhammer 2' news: Creative Assembly announces sequel's release

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Creative Assembly officially announced the development of "Total War: Warhammer 2."

The sequel of the turn-based strategy video game was first revealed by the game developer during the EGX Rezzed, complete with a CGI trailer that offers a first look at the game's playable races that will be introduced during the game's launch.

Based on the trailer, players will be able to play using the High Elves, Lizardmen, and Dark Elves races, while a Skaven is teased toward the last seconds of the clip.

Game director Ian Roxburgh and communications manager Al Bickham talked with Eurogamer to give more details about the game.

One of the game studio's promise when they released the first "Total War: Warhammer" game in 2016 was the possibility of using the maps of both games together, but it was not mentioned during the presentation for the "Total War: Warhammer 2." But Bickham confirmed that it will still happen in the upcoming game.

"We're going to have a fully-fledged standalone campaign for Total War: Warhammer 2, featuring all of these new races, each with their own unique victory conditions," the studio's communications manager stated. "It'll be a full Total War experience, but for those who also own the first Warhammer and any DLC, we're going to be introducing the option to play a mega campaign, shortly after the release of Warhammer 2."

Roxburgh, on the other hand, explained that the "mega campaign" will allow players to enjoy a campaign that features both the Old and New World that include all the game's paid DLC and FreeLC since it will become one giant map.

Both game studio executives also confirmed that all the DLCs purchased and installed for the "Total War: Warhammer 1" can instantly plug into the upcoming "Total War: Warhammer 2."

The game studio also revealed that "Total War: Warhammer 2" will be released within the current year.