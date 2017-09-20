'Total War: Warhammer 2' news: Collector's edition shipment stolen by thieves

The thieves were compared to a race of filthy rat-men called the "Skaven" featured in "Total War: Warhammer 2." Steam website

Approximately two weeks before the launch of Creative Assembly and SEGA's "Total War: Warhammer 2," a van containing the shipment for several collector's editions of the game was reportedly looted by unknown thieves.

Over the weekend, an unknown number of thieves in Milton Keynes, UK burglarized the contents of a delivery van containing the Serpent God Edition of "Total War: Warhammer 2." Creative Assembly, however, did not announce how many copies were stolen. It is worth noting that there are only 7,000 copies of the Serpent God Edition.

Fans of the game who worry that this might affect the limited number of pre-orders of the collector's edition should be appeased, as Creative Assembly reassured everyone that the theft will not affect the limited edition's availability, nor will it affect the pre-orders of people who have already bought the game.

The Serpent God Edition for "Total War: Warhammer 2" has a suggested retail price of $149.00 or £99.99 and will contain a special Serpent God "Lizard Skin" tome packaging, an integrated art book, an embossed metal case, an exclusive strategy guide, a sticker sheet, a canvas map with exclusive Lizardmen artwork, a stone effect "Puzzle Sphere," carved bone effect "Teeth" totems, and a "Saurus Blade" Universal Serial Bus (USB) with Black Library e-books for the "Warhammer Fantasy" lore. Owners of the game's predecessor will also receive an Early Adopter Bonus for the Norsca faction of "Total War: Warhammer."

The thieves will reportedly be disappointed with the goods they stole since the game will not unlock until the release date, regardless of whether they have a digital copy or not. PC Games Network claimed that, at best, they would be tinkering with the included puzzle.

"Total War: Warhammer 2" will be released on Sept. 28 for Microsoft Windows. Pre-orders for both the regular and the Serpent God Edition are still available on Steam or on the official "Total War" website.