'Total War: Warhammer 2' latest news: Game set to be released this year

Creative Assembly and SEGA is set to bring the sequel of "Total War: Warhammer" this year.

The game will feature a new story. In olden days, the vortex was made by the High Elves to vanquish demons to the Realm of Chaos. With the vortex now failing, different races are now in the running to take control of it, either to heal the damage made to it or to tap the powers it offers to take over the world.

Steam provides the synopsis of the story. The High Elves, led by Prince Tyrion, the Defender of Ulthuan, are out to heal the vortex. The Lizardmen, under the leadership of Slann Mage-Priest Mazdamundi, are also intent on healing the rift, although they intend to impose the rule of The Old Ones. The Witch King Malekith and the Dark Elves, meanwhile, want to exploit the powers of the vortex for Malekith's own nefarious purposes. The fourth group remains in the shadows, although they are on the brink of revealing themselves to wrest control.

Players will be given the opportunity to choose from four races: High Elves, Dark Elves, Lizardmen, and a fourth, yet-to-be-revealed race. Each race, which has its own distinctive playstyle, will have two Legendary Lords. The trailer indicates the possibility of at least a four-way battle among all four at some point in the game. It also hints at the possibility that the mysterious fourth race is the giant rats of the Skaven.

The specific release date of the game sequel is not yet revealed, although it is slated to be released this year. Additionally, an earlier announcement stated that players who have both "Total War: Warhammer" and "Total War: Warhammer 2" will get a campaign map that merges the two worlds together. The combined map will be released for free a few weeks after the launch of the second title in the series.

"Total War: Warhammer" is developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA.