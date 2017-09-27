'Torchwood' plot news: Latest character makes debut in 'Torchwood: The Culling' comics, named after late 'Doctor Who' companion

James Marsters returns as Captain John in "Torchwood" Twitter/bigfinish

The "Doctor Who" universe has expanded since its revival back in 2005, in the form of shows such as "The Sarah Jane Adventures," "Torchwood," and most recently, "Class." As "Torchwood" has brought out a comic book series of its own, it has introduced a new character in memory of a famous "Doctor Who" companion.

John and Carole Barrowman have created a new character called Sladen, named after the late Elisabeth Sladen, who played Sarah Jane Smith, the companion of both the Third and Fourth Doctor in "Doctor Who." Sladen will first appear in "Torchwood: The Culling" #1.

Both John and Carole expressed their excitement in bringing Sladen to the "Torchwood" world. They were fans of the late actress and it was a way for them to pay homage to her. Therefore, they made a character with her last name. Sarah Jane Smith was the mother of their ship in "Doctor Who" and now, Sladen lives in Torchwood.

In her debut issue, Sladen is found in a pod that was buried in the Arctic. As to what kind of role she plays in the "Torchwood" universe, this has yet to be determined.

In the "Big Finish" audio dramas, it was previously announced that "Buffy" star James Marsters will be returning to reprise his role as Captain John, an old yet dangerous flame of John Barrowman's Captain Jack Harkness.

The drama is titled "The Death of Captain Jack," and the official synopsis reveals that Captain Jack, the man who cannot die, is finally dying and it is time for his oldest friend to visit his deathbed. King John will come to tell him a story of the life he should have had.

The story in particular is one of Alexander the Great, as well as sinking ships, fallen empires, robotic dinosaurs, and alien invasions. A story of love, royal weddings, murder, mass murder among other things. It is the story of Marsters' Captain John as well as Torchwood itself.

"The Death of Captain Jack" will be part of the upcoming "Torchwood" audio series by "Big Finish" and will be out in March 2018.