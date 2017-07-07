'Top Gun 2' release date, news: Tom Cruise movie set for July 2019
The anticipated movie "Top Gun 2" starring Tom Cruise has set its release date on July 12, 2019. This will be the sequel to the 1986 hit that launched Cruise's Hollywood status.
According to Deadline, the movie will start shooting next year with Jerry Bruckheimer returning to produce. He is known for producing popular blockbusters which include "Con Air" (1997), "Armageddon" (1998), and "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" (2003). With "Top Gun 2," it would be the third time Cruise and Bruckheimer will be working together after "Top Gun" and "Days of Thunder" (1990).
Joseph Kosinski is set to direct the "Top Gun" sequel with the screenplay by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, together with Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz. Cruise and Kosinski collaborated previously on the science-fiction film "Oblivion" (2013). The incoming director is also known for helming "Tron: Legacy" (2010).
"Top Gun" is the Naval Fighter Weapons School where all the top fighter pilots around the country go to train and improve on their flying skills. In the origin film, U.S. Naval Aviator Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is sent to the school to hone his craft. However, his cocky demeanor rubs off some of the pilots the wrong way so he has to learn to get along to keep things harmonious.
In a training mishap, Mitchell suffers the loss of his co-pilot Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) and goes into a downward spiral of regret and loss of confidence. He eventually overcomes it when he rescues Tom "Iceman" Kazanski (Val Kilmer) and others from enemy fighter pilots. He is redeemed and in the end, chooses to be an instructor at "Top Gun."
"Top Gun 2" will see Cruise reprise this role, training young fighter pilots sent in from across the country.
Get ready when "Top Gun 2" arrives in cinemas in July 2019.
