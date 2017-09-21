'Tomb Raider' release date, trailer news: Reboot promises loads of action and adventure

Promotional photo for Roar Uthaug's "Tomb Raider." Facebook/TombRaider

The trailer for the much-anticipated action movie "Tomb Raider" has just been released, which features Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander in the starring role of Lara Croft.

The 2-minute trailer showed Lara mainly running through tropical jungles and trying to escape dangers at every turn. Needless to say, based from the teaser, the movie promises to be action-packed from start to finish.

The footage, however, also showed flashback scenes to when Lara was a child and the mansion she lived in. The titular hero was apparently close to her father, Lord Richard Croft (Dominic West). When he died, he left her a video message to undertake a dangerous mission to stop a mysterious group called Trinity from destroying the world.

Lara takes on the challenge without hesitation and goes on a trip to find a tomb called the Mother of Death. She also thinks that going on the journey would possibly uncover the truth behind her father's disappearance.

"Tomb Raider" is an apparent reboot of the 2001 film which starred another Oscar-winner by the name of Angelina Jolie. The original movie also dealt with the disappearance of Lara's father who was then played by Jolie's real dad, Jon Voight. It remains to be seen how audiences will receive the new version and how they will compare it to the old movie.

Fans and moviegoers will also have to wait and see if the videogame adaptation can live up to expectations. The most recent adaptation, "Assassin's Creed," sadly didn't do well at the box-office and was panned by fans and critics alike.

The reboot is directed by Roar Uthang with a script written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who is also slated to write the upcoming movies "Captain Marvel" and "Gotham City Sirens."

"Tomb Raider" will hit theaters nationwide on Friday, March 16, 2018.