'Tomb Raider' reboot release date news: Trailer gives first look at Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft

Promotional photo for Roar Uthaug's "Tomb Raider." Facebook/TombRaider

The new "Tomb Raider" is still a long way off, but Warner Bros. Pictures is already giving fans a glimpse of what is in store.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Warner Bros. Pictures released the first official trailer for the highly anticipated reboot of "Tomb Raider." The two-minute footage shows a young archaeologist-adventurer, Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander), on her quest to find her father.

Interestingly, her father's last-known destination is the legendary tomb on a mythical island in the coast of Japan. However, her mission will not be an easy one as just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous.

"Suddenly, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown," read the full synopsis of the upcoming film (via Polygon). "If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name 'Tomb Raider'."

Amidst the quest, Lara Croft will befriend with Lu Ren (Daniel Wu), a ship captain who eventually joins her cause. Together, they will explore the island that is filled with traps, solve puzzles, and fight numerous enemies.

"It's very much an origin story, and it's much more kind of the next-door girl taking on a journey of becoming the action hero that we've very much known her to be," Vikander, 28, said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "So I definitely think there's a lot of elements there, both honoring the character people know of and a lot of new elements that they will hopefully be surprised and engaged to see."

The new "Tomb Raider" film, which also stars Walton Goggins, Dominic West, Hannah John-Jamen and Antonio Aakeel, is scheduled to be released on March 16, 2018.