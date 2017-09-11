'Tomb Raider' plot news, updates: Lara Croft loads an arrow in set photo

Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft in the upcoming 2018 film, "Tomb Raider." Warner Bros.

The "Tomb Raider" reboot is coming next year and fans now have the first look at Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander).

The upcoming movie will be released in 2018, and Empire magazine has released a sneak peek into the bow and arrow-wielding protagonist.

Speaking about the development of her character, Vikander said, "We asked, 'What are the famous traits of this person? How can we demonstrate them in the story, but make her feel like a young woman in 2018?'"

The "Tomb Raider" reboot will follow a young Lara, the daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished seven years before the film takes place. Working as a bike courier while taking college classes, Lara is soon convinced to finally solve the puzzle of her father's absence.

An excerpt of the official synopsis from Warner Bros. Pictures reads, "Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad's last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous."

The reboot will be shot in South Africa and the United Kingdom. "Tomb Raider" will be helmed by "The Wave" director Roar Uthag and produced by Oscar winner Graham King.

The film's star, Vikander, 28, of "Ex Machina" and "The Danish Girl," will be joined by Dominic West ("Money Monster" and "300") as Lord Richard Croft, Walton Goggins ("The Hateful Eight" and "Django Unchained") as Mathias Vogel and Daniel Wu ("Into the Badlands") as Lu Ren.

In other news, Vikander is reportedly getting married to Michael Fassbender in October. The two met on the set of "The Light Between Oceans" (2014).

"Tomb Raider" is set to premiere in theaters on March 16, 2018.