'Tomb Raider' movie cast, action news: Alicia Vikander talks about movie stunts

Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) is more fierce than ever in the upcoming "Tomb Raider" movie. YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

Lara Croft is back again and ready for the big screen, as the upcoming "Tomb Raider" star Alicia Vikander of "The Danish Girl" fame sat down and discussed her stunts as Croft in the recent teaser trailer.

In the video interview, Vikander reminisced about the time when her younger brothers played a "Tomb Raider" game and how she was amazed that the protagonist Croft was a fierce femme fatale. Vikander also says that at that time, she had never seen a lead female character in a video game, so "Tomb Raider" was a unique experience for her.

She mentioned that as a child, she had always wanted to be like the female hero. This was why she was ecstatic to be given the chance to play a younger version of the famous tomb raider in the new movie adaptation.

Becoming Croft was not an easy feat, however, as Vikander was shown following a vigorous and strict training regime to gain muscle fit for the character. She also did a lot of the stunts herself, mostly jumping and falling from high places and being submerged in cold water.

Vikander stated that while the cuts and the bruises could be shrugged off, it was actually the cold water that gave her the most difficulty during filming. She mentioned that the cold conditions almost gave her hypothermia since several wet scenes had to be re-shot because of slight mistakes she made.

The upcoming film adaptation of "Tomb Raider" will essentially be an origin story of Croft, where her deceased father will leave behind a message asking her to stop an evil organization from taking hold of an artifact hidden in the ruins of a tomb. Of course, said artifact will have the capability to bring "destruction" to the world.

According to the IMDB page of "Tomb Raider," the movie is set for initial US release on March 16, 2018.