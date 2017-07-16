Tom Holland, Zendaya dating news: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' stars speak up on rumored relationship
Are they or are they not? That is the question everyone has been asking about when it comes to Tom Holland and Zendaya dating rumors.
Speculations about their relationship started after a source told PEOPLE that Holland and Zendaya, who starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Michelle "MJ" Jones, respectively, in the recently released "Spider-Man: Homecoming" were dating. They reportedly became more acquainted with each other while on set and started getting romantic a couple of months ago.
While the co-stars have reportedly been careful about keeping their relationship private, Holland and Zendaya are said to have gone on several vacations together. Despite their busy schedules, the pair reportedly made sure to spend much time as possible with one another.
"They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up," the source continued. "They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."
Not long after creating enough buzz online, Holland and Zendaya finally spoke about the real score between the two of them.
On Twitter, the "Shake It Up" actress said she found the dating rumors laughable and stressed the she has not been on a vacation in years.
Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!
@Zendaya Does the press tour count
While it seems both Holland and Zendaya are downplaying the dating rumors, several fans noted that neither of them denied that they were dating. If the rumors turn out to be true, the pair would solidify a trend that has occurred with each of the "Spider-Man" movie franchises.
To recall, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst took their on-screen romance to real life after starring in the 2002 film "Spider-Man." Also, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield began dating after filming 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man."
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Archaeologist uncovers proof that vineyard recorded in Old Testament actually existed
- Shaman who once channeled dark powers is now a follower of Jesus after 'man in white' saves her from brink of death
- Muslim refugee embraces Jesus on his deathbed after Christian aid worker kept his promise
- Ex-Marine turned missionary rescues baby boy from clutches of ISIS after parents were gunned down trying to flee Mosul
- As churches shut down summer activities, Berlin 'dismayed and furious' over murder of German women in Egypt
- How a Christian charity is reaching out to thousands in desperate need in Mosul