Tom Holland, Zendaya dating news: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' stars speak up on rumored relationship

Are they or are they not? That is the question everyone has been asking about when it comes to Tom Holland and Zendaya dating rumors.

Speculations about their relationship started after a source told PEOPLE that Holland and Zendaya, who starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Michelle "MJ" Jones, respectively, in the recently released "Spider-Man: Homecoming" were dating. They reportedly became more acquainted with each other while on set and started getting romantic a couple of months ago.

While the co-stars have reportedly been careful about keeping their relationship private, Holland and Zendaya are said to have gone on several vacations together. Despite their busy schedules, the pair reportedly made sure to spend much time as possible with one another.

"They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up," the source continued. "They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."

Not long after creating enough buzz online, Holland and Zendaya finally spoke about the real score between the two of them.

On Twitter, the "Shake It Up" actress said she found the dating rumors laughable and stressed the she has not been on a vacation in years.

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!

@Zendaya Does the press tour count

While it seems both Holland and Zendaya are downplaying the dating rumors, several fans noted that neither of them denied that they were dating. If the rumors turn out to be true, the pair would solidify a trend that has occurred with each of the "Spider-Man" movie franchises.

To recall, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst took their on-screen romance to real life after starring in the 2002 film "Spider-Man." Also, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield began dating after filming 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man."