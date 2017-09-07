Tom Hiddleston reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'

U.S. singer Taylor Swift (L) and British actor Tom Hiddleston arrive at Gold Coast airport in Australia, July 8, 2016. Reuters/Matt Roberts

The music video for Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" broke the internet world, but it did not surprise everyone when the singer, apparently, referenced her ex-boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston. Rumor has it that the British hunk was not upset by the shade and instead, he was reportedly "flattered."

Hiddleston and Swift's summer romance took the world by storm; however, it also stunned fans when the couple quickly ended the relationship. None of the two actually explained the reason behind the split, but some outlets claimed that it was just a "publicity stunt." After all the dramas, fans came to a conclusion that the singer might use her quick affair with the actor for her new heartbreak song.

Nonetheless, a source of Hollywood Life revealed that the 36-year-old actor was not offended by the new song from Swift. The supposed snitch said, "Tom didn't take offense to Taylor's video in the slightest. The whole thing with the 'I heart TS' short got so blown out of proportion — it turned into this huge private joke between them. He still gets a laugh out of what a big deal people make about it and he knows Taylor does too."

Moreover, the source went on to explain: "The fact that she included it is kind of an honor. He thinks the world of Taylor and it's kind of legendary to be a part of music history like this." It can be recalled that Hiddleston wore an "I heart TS" tank last summer, which eventually became a meme-light during the Fourth of July celebration.

Watching the music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," many critics would conclude that Swift might be throwing a shade at her ex-boyfriend. The speculation came out when a certain scene in the clip showcased the controversial "I heart TS" shirt. Watch the video below.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and assured that no one close to the hunk disclosed his feelings about his former girlfriend's music. The debunking site went on to state that the story was completely manufactured, which means Hiddleston did not react to Swift's new track. Readers are then advised to take the rumors with a grain of salt.