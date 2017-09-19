Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne's 'Early Man' trailer is out

A poster for the movie "Early Man" Twitter/earlymanmovie

Aardman Animations unleashed the hilarious new trailer for "Early Man," which stars Hollywood actors Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne and "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams. The comedy adventure is set in the dawn of time when prehistoric beings and woolly animals roamed the earth.

Hiddleston, Redmayne and Williams have lent their voices to the animated characters in the new prehistoric film from legendary Oscar-winning animator Nick Park — the man behind the successful movie and series like "Wallace and Gromit," "Chicken Run," and "Shaun the Sheep." This time, Aardman studio brought the famous anti-hero of Marvel to the world of sitcom.

In the film, Hiddleston — who is known for his Loki role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — stars as the enemy, Lord Nooth, of the courageous caveman hero, Dug, played by Redmayne. The brand-new trailer featured for the first time Redmayne's character, as well as William's Goona and Timothy Spall's Chief Bobnar.

"Early Man" is a story in set in the prehistoric era where Dug and his sidekick boar Hognob embark on a mission to defeat Lord Nooth, the ruler of the Bronze Age city. The film is packed with popular stars, and as director Park called it, "a lovable bunch of misfits voiced by some exceptional British talent."

Park further quipped via The Independent, "They're essentially a group of inept cavemen and women including Treebor, played by Richard Ayoade, a gentle giant scared of his own shadow; Magma, Treebor's no nonsense mother voiced by Selena Griffiths and Mark Williams as Barry, whose best friend is a rock. Chief Bobnar...leads the pack as their long-suffering leader and father figure to his tribe of idiotic brutes."

Previously, Hiddleston said he felt incredibly honored to have landed the role in the film. Director Park revealed via BBC that he's thrilled to see Hiddleston bring the comic villain to life. Responding to the remark, the British star praised the creator and described him as "brilliant."

On Instagram, Hiddleston admitted, "Sometimes he [Park] makes me laugh so much I have to leave the sound studio for five minutes and calm down and have another go." Meanwhile, "Early Man" is currently in production and is slated to debut in theaters on Jan. 26, 2018.