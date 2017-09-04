'Tom Clancy's The Division' latest news: Update 1.8 announced, adds two new modes and other tweaks

A promotional image for "Tom Clancy's The Division" update 1.8. Tom Clancy's The Division official website

A new update has been released to "Tom Clancy's The Division," one of the most popular online-only action role-playing video game developed by Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft. The 1.8 update was announced on Aug. 31, featuring some major tweaks and other in-game gear system changes.

According to Ubi Blog, the 1.8 update reveals two new modes — the Resistance PVE mode and Skirmish PVP mode. With the upcoming patch, the West Side Pier map will now be expanded across two zones, and a news social space called "Camp Clinton" will also be added to let players meet up with other agents.

The Skirmish PVP mode will allow players to build a team and compete with live opponents. Each team is composed of four players, and to win a round, each team must try their best to earn points before the timer runs out. Points are earned by killing enemies.

Meanwhile, in the Resistance PVE mode, players can join up with three Division agents to try to take on hordes of enemies across all factions. If successful, in-game rewards will be given.

In an introductory message about the upcoming update, the game's development team said: "Agents, since the events taking place at the end of The Division's main storyline, we've been fighting in the Underground and escaping a snow storm in Survival. We've fought Rogue agents in the Dark Zone in Last Stand and taken part in an Outbreak in Update 1.7."

The statement also added: "But while we've been busy, the factions – the Rioters, Cleaners, Rikers and the Last Man Battalion – have not been standing idly by. They have been gathering their forces and in Update 1.8: Resistance, they are returning with a vengeance."

The 1.8 patch will be the biggest free update ever released on "The Division." All players can have access to the update, whether they possess the season pass or not.

"Tom Clancy's The Division" is playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The 1.8 update will be released sometime this fall.