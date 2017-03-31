Entertainment
'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 release date news: Is a third installment in development?

Kristinova V. Justimbaste

Little is known about the return of the anime adaptation of Sui Ishida's dark fantasy series "Tokyo Ghoul." The lack of information could mean the lack of plans for a renewal. However, some reports indicate otherwise. Will "Tokyo Ghoul" make a comeback?

Promotional image for "Tokyo Ghoul"Marv Japan/Tokyo Ghoul

Even though there is no clear indication that "Tokyo Ghoul" will return with season 3 this year, some are convinced of a comeback. In February, Viz Media's senior director of sales and marketing Kevin Hamric was misquoted in an interview.

When asked about the list of shows slated to launch this year, the news outlet that conducted the interview published this response, "Nothing that's been recently released, but One Punch Man is coming back on with season two. There's going to be another season of Tokyo Ghoul coming shortly. Later in the year, those would be the bigger releases on the anime side."

With the statement, fans were momentarily led to believe that "Tokyo Ghoul" would indeed make a comeback. However, shortly after the interview was published, Viz Media, the anime's North American distributor, released a statement clarifying that Hamric misspoke or was misquoted.

According to the publication, "Tokyo Ghoul" will not make a comeback this year, and the senior director actually meant "My Hero Academia" instead of Ishida's dark fantasy series.

Contrary to Viz Media's statement, there have been reports suggesting that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is in development. The installment will reportedly follow a new lead, a female character named Touka Kirishima, who is new to college life.

Other reports suggest that Haise Sasaki will be season 3's lead character. He will be recruited into the Quinx Squad, an organization composed of investigators. The character is said to be a new version of the original main character Ken Kaneki.

To note, a third season for "Tokyo Ghoul" has not even been announced in Japan. Hence, otaku or anime enthusiasts should treat the latest reports claiming its renewal as speculation until proven otherwise.

Stay tuned for more updates on "Tokyo Ghoul."

