'Tokyo Dark' game review: Great narrative with ominous atmosphere

A promotional poster for the video game by Cherrymochi 'Tokyo Dark' published by Square Enix Collective. Facebook/TKYdark

The indie arm of Square Enix, Square Enix Collective has released "Tokyo Dark" which is a graphic adventure psychological horror video game. The new game is developed by Cherrymochi, and as far as the reviews go, it sends a strong message towards the ever growing indie video game genre.

"Tokyo Dark" features main protagonist Detective Ito, whose main objective in the video game's story is to find her missing partner. It is a point-and-click style of game that allows the players to do any in-game actions and decisions just by using their mouse, and nothing else. This was probably intended for the players to focus most of their attention on the story.

Granted that "Tokyo Dark" is an indie game, gamers should be able to manage their expectations when they first experience it. It lacks most of the advanced features of its contemporary modern counterparts, but features a very strong and atmospheric plot line. According to Hardcore Gamer, "Tokyo Dark" is an impressive addition to the portfolio of Square Enix Collective.

According to PC Gamer, the game's creative director took cues from the gameplay of "Life is Strange" and blended it with the atmosphere from David Fincher's "Se7en." Game critics across the board have agreed on the visuals being truly creepy and grim, without it being too overbearing for players to just get used to or eventually get annoyed by,

The Japanese anime art style of the video game was tricky in executing, but the developers have done very well to marry the visual aspect of the game, its gameplay mechanics, and the story. The task of pointing and clicking may seem menial for most avid players, but the fact that the game does not allow you to go back on the decisions you have made may prove to be a different type of exhilaration.

"Tokyo Dark" is considered to a good game as far as indies go. It has a decent amount of replayability with its 11 different endings, and keeps players guessing with its multiple twists and turns.

"Tokyo Dark" is now available on the PC and the MacOS.