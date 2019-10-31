TobyMac launches charity in memory of son Truett

TobyMac has set up a foundation in memory of his son Truett Foster McKeehan following his tragic death at home last week.

Truett was TobyMac's eldest son and had followed his father into the music industry, having held his first show at the Factory in Franklin, Tennessee, just a week before he died suddenly at the age of 21.

TobyMac, real name Kevin Michael McKeehan, was there to watch the show and shared later that it was the last time he saw his son before leaving to go on tour.

In a statement following his son's death, he said that watching his son perform had made him feel "proud".

He has asked that people donate to the charity established in his son's name in lieu of flowers for his funeral.

A Facebook post announcing the creation of the Truett Foster Foundation said that the charity would help other youngsters pursue further education and music.

"Truett Foster Mckeehan had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. Since the age of 12, he knew he wanted to make music," it reads.

"Dreams are so important to kids growing up. Too many kids do not have the financial ability to pursue their dreams.

"We want to use this fund to help kids do just that. Get an education, to pursue music, to get the chance to live their dream. Truett would have loved that."