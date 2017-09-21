'Titans' premiere date, cast news: Release date to be determined; audition tapes for Beast Boy revealed

Raven and Beast Boy in "Teen Titans Go!" YouTube/Cartoon Network UK

The development for the upcoming live-action "Titans" series is underway and most of the characters on the Titans roster have already been casted. Only one character is left and based on the casting info as well as the audition tapes that have been released, it seems that DC is looking for an Asian actor to portray one of the most popular members of the young super group.

As revealed by Omega Underground, some audition tapes of actors hopeful to land the role of Beast Boy have surfaced online. Among those actors were Nathan Policarpio, Oliver Adkins, Diego Josef, Louis Le, and Zach Heto. Most of these actors are newcomers with the exception of Josef, who has already had a gig on "Goliath" along with some shows and small films.

The character description was also released, revealing a little about how Beast Boy will be like in the "Titans" series. The name of the character is "Jax" and the description reads: "Mid-late teens, open ethnicity, Asian preferred. Funny and charming, this amateur thief's humor hides his insecurities and past pain. Not the toughest kid on the streets, he's learned to survive in the world with his wit and quick thinking. SERIES REGULAR."

Policarpio's audition tape, in particular, suggests that Beast Boy's origins will remain the same in "Titans" as well. The same goes for the other audition tapes, which also give fans a little insight on what is to be expected in the upcoming DC comics' series.

"Titans" will star Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. The series will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter.

"Titans" does not have an official release date yet, but it will be aired on the DC Comics digital platform that is set to come out in 2018.